Family starts scholarship in daughter’s memory

HAMLET – Wade and Beth Dunbar have established a scholarship with the Richmond Community College Foundation in memory of their daughter, Elizabeth Hampton Dunbar, who died suddenly in April 2016 at the age of 19.

The Elizabeth Hampton Dunbar Memorial Scholarship will benefit students in a business program at RichmondCC.

Elizabeth was a 2014 graduate of Scotland County High School, where she was in the National Honor Society and the Anchor Club and participated in the 2013 Laurinburg-Oban Student Exchange. She attended RichmondCC and then the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. She was presented by the Terpsichorean Club at the N.C. Debutante Ball in 2015.

“Elizabeth will be remembered for her beautiful, engaging and contagious smile and broad range of friendships,” the Dunbar family said in a statement to the RichmondCC Foundation.

The $1,000 scholarship in Elizabeth’s memory will help a RichmondCC student who enrolls in a two-year degree program for Business, Accounting, Healthcare Management Technology or Office Administration.

Mr. Dunbar is a board member of the Foundation, previously serving as president and a former recipient of the Foundation’s Citizen of the Year award.

“We thank the Dunbar family for choosing to remember their daughter in a way that impacts another person’s life in such a beneficial way,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, who is over the Foundation. “It’s because of the support of generous people like the Dunbars that we are able to help people achieve their educational and career goals.”

In 2018-2019, the Foundation awarded a total of $320,426 in institutional scholarships to 302 students.

To learn more about establishing a scholarship with the Foundation, contact Shuler at [email protected] or (910) 410-1807. To complete an application for a scholarship, visit www.richmondcc.edu/scholarships. One application gives you access to more than 100 scholarships.

Wylie Bell Richmond Community College

Wylie Bell is director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College. She can be reached at 910-410-1826 or [email protected]

