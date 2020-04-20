Healthcare tech program offered 100% online

Contributed photo For more information on RCC’s Healthcare Management program, please contact Arlinda Billingsley, Program Coordinator at (910) 410-1899 or email Contributed photo For more information on RCC’s Healthcare Management program, please contact Arlinda Billingsley, Program Coordinator at (910) 410-1899 or email [email protected]

HAMLET – Richmond Community College’s Healthcare Management Technology curriculum is designed to prepare students for employment in healthcare business and financial operations. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the application of management principles to the healthcare environment.

Healthcare Management at RCC offers an associate degree and a certificate for those looking to add additional credentials to their resume. With an associate degree, graduates are able to obtain an entry level position where they can register patients, implement processes to assist with the efficiency of clinics or hospital departments, medical billing systems, schedule work shifts, payroll, ordering of supplies and resolving workplace conflict.

“Healthcare Managers not only are responsible for the day to day operations of clinics and/or hospital settings, but they are innovative members that work to ensure the organization operates smoothly and successfully,” said Arlinda Billingsley, Program Coordinator for the Healthcare Management program at RCC.

This program is available 100% online. However, RCC is offering an evening class each semester for students that prefer a traditional class format. This curriculum places emphasis on planning, organizing, directing and controlling tasks related to healthcare business operations. Emphasis is placed on the development of effective communication, managerial and supervisory skills.

“I follow each student every step of the way and our goal is for all students to be successful,” said Billingsley.

In the last semester of the program, students will take Work Based Learning (WBL), where they complete 160 hours of on the job education. Students select a placement from one of the pre-approved sites and during this work experience the student has an opportunity to show all the skills they have learned.

“Work Based Learning allows students to see the day to day operations of their future career, but is also a great job interview as well. Most receive job offers upon graduation,” said Billingsley.

Kacie Hamby Richmond Community College

Kacie Hamby is assistant director of Marketing and Communications at Richmond Community College. She can be reached at 910-410-1839 or [email protected]

