Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers

ROCKINGHAM — The American Red Cross is seeking local volunteers who are interested in serving on disaster response teams.

Disaster response teams can respond to disasters in a variety of different ways, depending on the strengths and areas of expertise of the volunteers. Disaster Action Teams, for instance, provide timely on-site support for personal catastrophes, which tend to be house fires most of the time. Disaster Action Teams help connect affected individuals with a variety of necessary resources including financial support and long-term recovery programs.

In addition to Disaster Action Teams, the Red Cross fields numerous other groups of volunteers to help in all aspects of disaster preparation and recovery. Some volunteers are responsible for planning the Red Cross’s initiatives when a natural disaster is in the forecast. And volunteers who have specialized knowledge, like doctors and nurses, are given opportunities to use their expertise to help their communities.

Locally, Red Cross teams were needed earlier this week when severe weather caused widespread damage and outages around the Sandhills region. Their services could be needed again during the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

“The more (volunteers) we have, the stronger we can help Richmond County be after a disaster,” said Cally Edwards, regional communication officer for the American Red Cross in Eastern North Carolina.

The Red Cross’ disaster response teams typically do a lot of on-the-scene work; they’ve gone mostly virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its most recent fiscal year, which began on July 1, 2018, and ended June 30, 2019, the Red Cross responded to 31 disaster events in Richmond County. Most of those were house fires.

While there are many groups for Red Cross volunteers to serve with, a volunteers’ first assignment is oftentimes with a Disaster Action Team.

Disaster Action Team members should be flexible enough to work four to six hours per week. Per the Red Cross website, some desirable traits of a team member include bilingualism, disaster recovery experience, an ability to remain calm in stressful situations, and comfort with ambiguity.

Free training is provided for all disaster response team members. For Disaster Action Team members, the training program includes six to 10 hours of classes. Training can be done virtually, so volunteers can still go through that process during the coronavirus crisis.

To volunteer, got to www.redcross.org and fill out an application.

From there, Red Cross staff members will help volunteers determine where their services will be most valuable.

“With experience and further training you can take on leadership and response coordination roles to have a wider impact,” a page on the Red Cross website reads. “At the same time, you’ll be developing skills that you may choose to apply to larger-scale disaster response efforts with the Red Cross.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_logo-American-Red-Cross.jpg

Those with skills can serve community

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.