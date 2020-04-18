Counselors staying connected to students with special needs

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools is sharing content on social media to support exceptional children and their parents and to keep those students connected as they have found themselves in a pseudo-homeschooling situation following the shutdown of schools until at least May 15 that began last month.

The school shutdown is especially challenging for parents of exceptional children, who no longer have in-person access to specialized child care to assist in managing their unique behavioral concerns, according to Dr. Amber Watkins, director of the school system’s Exceptional Children’s Program.

On the new Facebook page named “Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department,” the system’s counselors are sharing videos of fun activities they can try at home, reading books to students, and answering questions from parents. They have even included content related to occupational and speech therapy.

“Now that they’re home 24/7 we want to provide as many suggestions and strategies as possible for them to sift through to figure out what may be best for them,” Watkins said. “There have been challenges but our teachers have done a great job helping parents overcome those challenges.”

Parents can request specific videos or information via Facebook, which will either be shared on the main page or directly with them. Those who don’t have access to the internet are being contacted by phone regularly, Watkins said. The teachers keeping in touch will also be able to refer the parents to further assistance if needed.

Watkins said the questions from parents have mostly dealt with strategies for maintaining a stable routine at home while they are still going to work, and how to deal with the added interactions with other siblings.

“A lot of communication,” she said of the page’s focus. “How can we communicate with you during this whole time?”

The best way is through the teacher or counselor that the students are most familiar with.

They will update the content daily, according to Watkins. In one video, a counselor leads the viewer through the process of making calming sensory bottles that create a lava lamp-esque effect just using items found around the house.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Reading.jpg

Counselors keeping students connected

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

