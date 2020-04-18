Aging Services seeks donations of food, supplies

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Aging Services is continuing to accept donations of supplies and food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous donors have already reached out to the organization with weekly contributions.

“We have such an incredible community and have had such an overwhelming outpouring of support from local businesses and community members,” Richmond County Aging Services wrote in a Facebook post. “We could not be more thankful to live where we do and receive such incredible support from Richmond County.”

Anyone who wants to donate can call 910-997-4491. The organization has an immediate need for washable masks, hand sanitizer, cases of water, adult diapers, bread, canned fruit and fruit cups, crackers, cereal, eggs and milk. Other things that can be donated include activities and games, microwaveable foods that are easy to open, fresh fruit and vegetables, grit packets, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, pet food and monetary decisions.

