FirstHealth moves drive-thru test site, cites possible state usage of facility

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond will move its drive-thru testing site from the former Sandhills Regional Medical Center to the hospital’s outpatient parking lot on the County Home Road side of the Rockingham campus beginning Tuesday, April 21.

The site was originally chosen because it could accommodate a large amount of traffic, but that much space hasn’t been needed, according to Emily Sloan, director of Public Relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

“Conducting drive-thru testing on the MRH-Richmond campus is more convenient and requires less resources,” Sloan said in an email.

Sloan said this decision was also made in anticipation for the state potentially needing the former Sandhills Regional Medical Center, which it is currently leasing. The state sought the lease to house non-COVID-19 and non-surgical patients who are not critically ill to allow more space at other hospitals for those who are positive for the virus.

FirstHealth remains in conversation with the state about the lease, and Sloan said the state could need the facility on short notice.

“In the event that the state needs the facility, it could be at short notice, and that consideration was a factor in the decision to relocate as well,” she said.

Those who have been referred for testing will go to the outpatient entrance on the County Home Road side of the hospital’s campus. Sloan said moving to this location will not affect regular hospital operations or put other patients at risk for coming into contact with those who are being tested for the virus or who have tested positive.

“The outpatient entrance was closed when we tightened visitor restrictions,” she said. “Patients and visitors are only to use the main entrance or the emergency department entrance.”

This change will not affect the days and times that drive-thru testing has been done, which is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who have been referred for testing will go to the outpatient entrance on the County Home Road side of the hospital’s campus.

The Richmond County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total to 17. This new case was the 11th community spread case in the county. As of 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, two people with COVID-19 have died, three are being hospitalized (one less than Thursday) and twelve are under home isolation (one more than Thursday).

The ages of those who have tested positive are as follows, from youngest to oldest: 30, 31, 38, 41, 50, 51, 54, 56, 56, 61, 63, 64, 66, 70, 70, 74, and 82. The new case was one of the 56-year-olds. A map released by the Health Department shows that this new case was in the Hamlet area zip code. There have been 11 cases in the Rockingham zip code, now five in the Hamlet zip code, and one in the Hoffman zip code.

The Health Department’s next update will be on Monday, April 20.

COVID-19 testing

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. Collection samples for COVID-19 are being collected through First Health and the Health Department as needed.

Richmond County’s testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is now located at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond campus, 925 S Long Dr, Rockingham, on the County Home Road side of the campus.

The Moore County COVID-19 mobile clinic testing site is located at West Pine Elementary School located at 272 Archie Road, West End, NC on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-1pm.

Each person will be screened for symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) to determine if the COVID-19 test should be collected. If you need medical attention before the next scheduled drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your health care provider, the Health Department, or call the COVID-19 hotline. For urgent or emergency needs regarding COVID-19, please call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Richmond County • 376 people tested, 353 results (93.9%) • 17 confirmed cases • 2 deceased, three being treated, 12 in home isolation North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. April 17) • 5,859 cases, 152deaths • 72,981 tests completed • 429 people hospitalized

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

