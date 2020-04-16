Anglers stay busy during pandemic

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Jeff Parker (dark shirt) casts his line while other anglers see what they can catch on Thursday afternoon at the Hinson Lake fishing area. Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Jeff Parker (dark shirt) casts his line while other anglers see what they can catch on Thursday afternoon at the Hinson Lake fishing area.

ROCKINGHAM — Jeff Parker has been fishing since he was a child. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, fishing is one of the many outdoor activities he can do while obeying social distancing guidelines.

So, on a sunny Thursday afternoon, Parker was casting his line from the pier at Hinson Lake.

“I love to come out here and fish,” Parker said.

He isn’t hunting anything in particular — “Any kind of fish I can catch,” Parker said while refreshing his bait.

These days, fishing might be more than a hobby for Parker and the numerous other individuals who utilize Richmond County’s fishing spots. It’s also a distraction, or a reason the get out of the house while Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order is in effect.

Fishing is allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as fishers stay 6 feet or more away from each other and avoid mass gatherings of more than 10 persons. According to the release, the only exception to the 6-feet social distancing parameter is if individuals are of the same family or household.

“We deeply appreciate the steps people are taking to recreate responsibly while enjoying the outdoors,” Gordon Myers, executive director of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, wrote in a Thursday press release.

“This is a time for each of us to work together to be part of the solution and not the problem,” Myers added. “We are asking everyone who visits a boat ramp, a game land, a fishing access area, to do your part when using any of these areas. In order to keep these doorways to North Carolina’s public trust resources open, we are relying on the compliance of every person.”

Anglers had some extra motivation to cast their lines earlier this month. Trout fishing season began on April 4, as the Wildlife Resources Commission opened 900 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters.

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Jeff Parker (dark shirt) casts his line while other anglers see what they can catch on Thursday afternoon at the Hinson Lake fishing area. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Fisher.jpg Brandon Tester | Daily Journal Jeff Parker (dark shirt) casts his line while other anglers see what they can catch on Thursday afternoon at the Hinson Lake fishing area.

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.