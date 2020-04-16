Power fully restored following Monday storm

Courtesy photo Duke Energy lineman fix a power line this week following the short storm Monday morning that created long-term damage by knocking out power for thousands in Richmond and Anson counties. Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric each restored their customers’ and members’ power by Thursday. Officials with the two providers said the unique challenges of the storm were that their employees had to social distance, and that there were so many individual power poles that were damaged, both of which added to the time it took to restore. Courtesy photo Duke Energy lineman fix a power line this week following the short storm Monday morning that created long-term damage by knocking out power for thousands in Richmond and Anson counties. Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric each restored their customers’ and members’ power by Thursday. Officials with the two providers said the unique challenges of the storm were that their employees had to social distance, and that there were so many individual power poles that were damaged, both of which added to the time it took to restore.

Courtesy photo

Duke Energy lineman fix a power line this week following the short storm Monday morning that created long-term damage by knocking out power for thousands in Richmond and Anson counties. Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric each restored their customers’ and members’ power by Thursday. Officials with the two providers said the unique challenges of the storm were that their employees had to social distance, and that there were so many individual power poles that were damaged, both of which added to the time it took to restore.