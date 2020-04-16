Another resident dies of COVID-19, officials release map of cases

ROCKINGHAM — A second COVID-19 patient in Richmond County died Thursday morning as the county’s count of laboratory-confirmed cases increased by four since Wednesday, bringing the total to 16 cases, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

Of the four new cases, all are believed to be community spread, Health Director Tommy Jarrell said. The two deaths are the individuals who contracted the virus from work-related contact outside of Richmond County. The status of the 16 cases is as follows: two are deceased, four are being treated in a hospital, and 10 are under home isolation. Four of these were employees at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 10 were community spread and two were contracted due to work unrelated to Richmond County.

Those being hospitalized are at medical facilities in both Richmond and Moore counties, Jarrell said.

The ages of those who have tested positive are as follows, from youngest to oldest: 30, 31, 38, 41, 50, 51, 54, 56, 61, 63, 64, 66, 70, 70, 74, and 82.

Of these cases, 11 have been in the Rockingham zip code, four in the Hamlet zip code, and one has been in the Hoffman zip code, according to a map the Health Department released Thursday.

This is a developing story.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Screen-Shot-2020-04-16-at-2.21.34-PM-2.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]