No new cases in county as new cases slow statewide

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County did not report any new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the total at twelve as the state begins to see a slowing of the appearance of new cases.

As of April 14, the Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 108 COVID-19 deaths statewide, which is a jump of more than 25% jump since to Monday, the Associated Press reported. Hospitalizations rose by about 33% to 420 between Monday and Tuesday but there are encouraging trends in the rate of increase in new trends. Laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak began grew by only 4% to a little over 5,000.

In Richmond County, six cases were community spread, meaning health officials do not know where the patient contracted the virus. The other six cases in the county include four that were staff members at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and the two others contracted it while traveling for work that was not connected to Richmond County.

Richmond County saw its first case relatively late, on April 6.

Anson County is at 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new cases since Tuesday which were community spread. Eight of the cases are active. Scotland Couny has nine cases of the virus.

The first person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Moore County, Dr. John Byron, an OB/GYN with Southern Pines Women’s Health Center and physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, returned to work Wednesday, The Pilot reported.

Byron told the newspaper that he and his wife visited Germany, where they used to live, on March 3 and took necessary precautions, such as opting for their own rental car so they could clean it themselves and staying at small hotels to avoid large crowds. He returned to work on March 13, and his symptoms showed on March 17.

He described the testing procedure for the virus, which requires a deep nasal swab, as being “like a brain biopsy.”

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. The Richmond County site for mobile testing is located at the former Sandhills Regional Hospital on Highway 74 in Hamlet. This site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 hotline (910-417-4947) is available for information seven days a week, until further notice, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond County • 350 people tested, 337 results (96.3%) • 12 confirmed cases • 1 deceased, five being treated, six in home isolation North Carolina (as of 11 a.m. April 15) • 5,123 cases, 117 deaths • 67,827 tests completed • 431 people hospitalized

