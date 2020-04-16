Therafirm producing face masks: ‘We are here to serve,’ CEO says

HAMLET — In 2013 Knit-Rite Incorporated, a Kansas City-based manufacturer of medical textiles opened its division, Therafirm — a state of the art medical textile facility in Hamlet. Originally founded in 1923, Knit-Rite is committed to the continued research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of products that deliver healthy benefits for a better quality of life.

Due to Covid-19 and in line with the Center for Disease Control recommendations, Knit-Rite has developed a new protective general face mask under the brand name, DTYF! Mask (Don’t Touch Your Face! Mask). The exclusive protective wear is currently being produced at both the Hamlet, NC and Kansas City, KS plants.

The DTYF! Masks are being manufactured in different material options including X-Static Silver yarns, Polyester/Nylon, and Cotton/Nylon with other options including a double layer design with a knit-in pocket for inserting a filter and a single layer design without a pocket.

“Mobilizing our production to help produce these high demand products, and also donating products allows Knit-Rite another opportunity to meet our company’s mission statement: Service – We are here to serve. This includes: supporting other team members, providing solutions for our customers – through listening, creativity, and responsiveness, making life better for the patients who use our products, and giving back to our communities,” Mark Smith, CEO, said. “We hope to make a positive impact for those we serve.”

Vice President of the North Carolina Operations Ken Hartley has become a staple in Richmond County with his many efforts to support the community and represent the company. As we are, he is very proud of the team at Knit-Rite/ Therafirm in Hamlet and their contributions to health care and Covid-19 protection wear.

Meghann Lambeth Contributor

Meghann Lambeth is executive director of Richmond County Travel and Tourism.

