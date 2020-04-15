First wave of stimulus check delivered

AP Photo | Chris O’Meara, File Hillsborough County Library Service employee Stephen Duran, right, hands unemployment paperwork to residents at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library in Tampa, Fla. Most Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus check as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. AP Photo | Chris O’Meara, File Hillsborough County Library Service employee Stephen Duran, right, hands unemployment paperwork to residents at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library in Tampa, Fla. Most Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus check as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The federal government recently started distributing stimulus checks as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

Per the Treasury Department, over 80 million Americans are set to receive their stimulus checks this week. Thousands of Americans received their stimulus checks by way of direct deposit on Wednesday. The IRS previously announced that individuals who already had their direct deposit information on file with the IRS would likely receive their checks in mid-April.

Those who haven’t received their stimulus checks can check their delivery status online at irs.gov/coronavirus. Using that website, those who’ve filed their taxes can see when and how their check will be delivered. Non-filers can use a separate link on the website to enter their payment information.

The checks can be delivered by direct deposit or by mail. According to the IRS website, it could take up to 20 weeks for paper checks to be distributed.

Under the CARES Act, individuals with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 or less are in line to receive $1,200. Married couples filing taxes jointly are set to receive $2,400. Married couples with no children qualify for the full payment if they make $150,000 or less. An individuals’ stimulus payment will increase by $500 for every child they have under the age of 16.

The stimulus checks will not affect tax returns; those who haven’t filed their 2019 taxes yet can still do so and receive their full refund.

Qualified individuals who owe back taxes to the IRS are still eligible to receive stimulus checks, regardless of how much money is owed.

The Associated Press recently fact-checked rumors that stimulus checks would need to be paid back to the government at some point. That rumor had spread through online reports.

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

