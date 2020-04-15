Rep. Scott Brewer plans virtual town hall

File photo Rep. Scott Brewer will host a virtual town hall on April 23. File photo Rep. Scott Brewer will host a virtual town hall on April 23.

ROCKINGHAM — Rep. Scott Brewer will host a virtual town hall that will livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Also taking questions will be Commissioner Tavares Bostic and Montgomery County Commissioner Grant Hinson. The elected officials will take questions from constituents about the COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina’s response to the virus. The event will be public and anyone living in House District 66, including Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly County, will be able to log in and submit questions.

“The legislature goes back to session on April 28. I want to hear from constituents about their concerns, and answer any questions about how the legislature plans to combat the economic and public health impacts of the coronavirus,” said Brewer in a statement.

Interested attendees can go to www.BrewerForNC.com/town-hall to submit questions on a form, and to find information about how to access the virtual town hall.

