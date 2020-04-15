FirstHealth primary care clinics launch telemedicine visits

AP Photo | Mark Lennihan In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term condition. AP Photo | Mark Lennihan In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term condition.

This month, FirstHealth primary care clinics in Richmond County introduced telemedicine video appointment for patients.

In compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, clinics are increasingly relying on telephone and video visits to treat patients.

Mary Catherine Moree, M.D., at FirstHealth Family Medicine – Rockingham (Long Drive) said it’s important that people still receive proper care for acute medical concerns and chronic medical problems during this isolation period.

Video visits are offered for existing patients during regular clinic hours. Patients are asked to call the office to set up an appointment.

“Clinic staff will walk patients through the process over the phone, and make sure they’re set up for the visit on their mobile devices,” Dr. Moree said. “First, you will speak to a nurse on the phone, and then you’ll have a real-time video visit with your provider. From that visit, providers have the ability to prescribe medications, as well as order lab tests and imaging, if necessary, at the outpatient hospital or clinic.”

Insurance companies are covering telemedicine appointments. Copays may or may not be required, depending on an individual’s coverage.

Dr. Moree said she’s excited to offer patients medical care that allows them to remain safe in the comfort of their own homes.

“In this manner, I am able to follow patients’ chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure,” she said. “I can also address any acute medical problems people are experiencing; allergies, new rashes, coughs.”

In addition to televideo, primary care clinics are offering telephone appointments for medical concerns or follow-ups that don’t require in-person treatments.

To schedule a virtual appointment at a FirstHealth family medicine location, call the office number listed below.

Richmond County Primary Care Locations offering video visits:

FirstHealth Internal Medicine – Rockingham

809 S. Long Drive, Ste. H

Rockingham, NC 28379

(910) 417-4005

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

FirstHealth Family Medicine – Rockingham (Long Drive)

921 Long Drive, Suite 101

Rockingham, NC 28379

(910) 417-3850

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

FirstHealth Family Medicine – Rockingham (Physicians Park Drive)

104 Physicians Park Drive

Rockingham, NC 28379

(910) 895-1989

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

FirstHealth Family Medicine – Hamlet

1021 W. Hamlet Ave, Suite 5

Hamlet, NC 28345

(910) 582-5166

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Family Medicine – Ellerbe

112 E. Ballard St.

Ellerbe, NC 28338

(910) 652-2663

Monday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. – noon

Emily Sloan FirstHealth

Emily Sloan is director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

