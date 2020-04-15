Honoring those on the front lines

First responders showed out in force to support the first responders in the medical field on Tuesday. First responders showed out in force to support the first responders in the medical field on Tuesday. Staff of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond wave as the county’s police, fire, and other first responders honk and beep in support of them during the pandemic. Staff of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond wave as the county’s police, fire, and other first responders honk and beep in support of them during the pandemic.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s law enforcement and fire departments on Tuesday put together a major show of support for the county’s healthcare workers, who have been fighting COVID-19 for about a month, by holding a parade around FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond.

Dozens of healthcare workers lined the street as they passed by, waving and displaying a sign that read, “FirstHealth thanks our first responders. You are our heroes!” The parade blared sirens and officers told the staff along the street, “Thank you for all you do,” through their cruisers’ speakers as they passed.

“It means the world to us that people recognize what we do and that they know the challenges we face,” said John Jackson, president of the FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of the Richmond County campus.

Christy Land, administrative director for FirstHealth, added, “It’s an honor to be saluted by other first responders.”

The parade was Sheriff James Clemmons’ idea, who said he called police and fire from all the municipalities, volunteer fire departments, Highway Patrol, Health Department, Emergency Services, county administration and school system. Clemmons rode in the parade with County Manager Bryan Land riding shotgun, and Associated Superintendent Dennis Quick also participated in the parade.

“I just felt it was something that we could do to show support for our folks that are on the front line,” Clemmons said, adding that the event also lets people see another side of law enforcement. “We’re the same people that make up what Richmond County is all about. When times are hard, we all pull together.”

Clemmons said the parade was not just for hospital staff, but for doctor’s offices, the staff of assisted living facilities, and for all of those deemed essential that continues their work while in service to the public.

Police, fire hold parade for medical workers

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

