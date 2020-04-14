Still 3,500 in Richmond County without power

ROCKINGHAM — The remaining Duke Energy customers in Richmond County without power after Monday morning’s storm will have to wait until Thursday before service returns, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

Duke updated its estimated time of restoration to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 16 for the 3,351 Richmond County customers without power. Grace Rountree, a spokesperson for the company, said their COVID-19 measures put in place to protect both employees and the community have “complicated” their ability to get additional crews to help with restoration.

“As of today, we have Duke Energy crews from our Florida and Midwest regions to assist, and we’re moving our Carolinas-based crews around to areas still without power and in need of repairs,” Rountree said Tuesday. “It’s an all hands on deck effort to ensure every customer is restored as quickly and safely as possible.”

She added that there has been widespread damage throughout the state due to the storm.

“The high winds brought trees down on power lines contributing to blown fuses and a lot of transformer and pole damage,” she said. “In some locations, the damage has made it difficult to access certain areas.”

Duke has restored power for 5,340 Richmond County customers since Sunday at 10 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Pee Dee Electric had 204 Richmond County members without power, down from 1,434 at 6 p.m. Monday. Seth Allen, a spokesperson for the cooperative, could not provide an estimated time of restoration but said they have brought in two other cooperatives, Union Power and Randolph Electric, to assist in restoration, as well as three contractors.

Richmond and Anson counties were the hardest hit in Pee Dee’s service area. Allen said Monday that the storm took out 20 of Pee Dee’s power poles between Anson and Richmond counties. This, in addition to the amount of individual members who lost power added to the delays in restoration.

