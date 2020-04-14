Two more community spread cases of COVID-19, officials release patient ages

ROCKINGHAM — Two new community spread cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Richmond County, the Health Department reported Tuesday.

This brings the county’s total to 12 cases, and now six that were community spread, meaning health officials do not know where the patient contracted the virus. Of the other six cases in the county, four were staff members at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center which has seen nearly half its staff come down with the virus, and the two others — the first two — contracted it while traveling for work that was not connected to Richmond County.

The Health Department has also released the ages of those who have tested positive in the county, but did not identify which case was which. The confirmed cases are ages, 50, 31, 70, 63, 61, 41, 54, 30, 51, 70, 82, and 38.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond County has tested 329 people for COVID-19 and received 320 results back, or 92.3% of the total tests.

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. The Richmond County site for mobile testing is located at the former Sandhills Regional Hospital on Highway 74 in Hamlet. This site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 hotline (910-417-4947) is available for information seven days a week, until further notice, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

