Habitat for Humanity reassures local partners

Those who depend on Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills are receiving extra assistance from the Christian nonprofit housing organization to help them make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Habitat for Humanity pulls resources together to build homes in low-income areas internationally. Habitat screens applicants to determine their level of need, their ability to pay a mortgage and their willingness to partner with the organization. Within a year or two after being selected, successful applicants are able to purchase a home, which is financed with a mortgage. Families generally pay between $400 to $430 per month for a mortgage. Habitat doesn’t profit from those mortgages; instead, that money is used to build more homes.

Habitat homeowners generally work low-wage jobs at places such as hospitals and restaurants. Veterans also receive assistance from Habitat.

“For Habitat homeowners who have lost their jobs or have reduced hours, they have been assured they will not be in danger of losing their home,” Amie Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills, wrote in an April newsletter. “Many of our homeowners work in the hospitality sector, and their jobs are uncertain.”

“Because we have always provided options for our families who are facing temporary financial setbacks,” Fraley added, “we have tools in place to address those needs already.”

Fraley said Habitat’s construction efforts are still happening despite the fact that volunteers aren’t allowed on-site due to the pandemic. Two homes are expected to be completed and sold in April, and both houses belong to health care professionals.

“… we can’t imagine a better way to say thank you to our local heroes in this field than by closing on their own home,” Fraley wrote.

Richmond County residents looking to apply to partner with Habitat for Humanity must have lived and worked in the county for at least one year, and they also must have lived independently for at least 18 months. According to Habitat’s website, families who partner with the organization generally earn between 30 to 60% of the county median income for their family size. Applicants must have reasonable credit and a steady source of income in order to be considered.

Each home takes approximately eight months to build.

By Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

