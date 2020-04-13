Four Richmond cases tied to Pinehurst nursing home outbreak

File photo Four of Richmond County’s cases have been traced to the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. File photo Four of Richmond County’s cases have been traced to the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

ROCKINGHAM — Four of Richmond County’s 10 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases are connected to the outbreak at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

These four cases were all employees of the nursing home, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell. Jarrell did not respond when asked via email whether these individuals may have traveled within Richmond County while contagious.

Nearly half the patients at the Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 45 out of 95, as of Saturday, have contracted the virus, The Pilot reported.

Of the other six Richmond County cases, four are believed to have been community spread, meaning health officials do not know where the patients contracted it, and two cases contracted the virus while at work outside the county. Four of Richmond County’s cases are being hospitalized, five are under home isolation, and one is deceased. Jarrell said he would provide details on the ages of the confirmed cases in Richmond County this week.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, Richmond County has tested 329 people for the virus and received 318 results, according to the Health Department. The county has steadily increased the percentage of the tests that have returned results after falling far behind in late March.

There is no curfew in place in the county.

While it is important to protect yourself with equipment such as masks and gloves, and cleaning supplies, these are not perfect solutions. The Health Department has advised that wearing gloves can simply provide another surface for the virus to live on if not used properly. The Center for Disease Control states that those using gloves should wash hands with soap or apply hand sanitizer before putting on gloves. When taking them off, it’s important not to touch the outer part of the glove with your hand.

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. The Richmond County site for mobile testing is located at the former Sandhills Regional Hospital on Highway 74 in Hamlet. This site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 hotline (910-417-4947) is available for information seven days a week, until further notice, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Richmond County • 329 people tested, 318 results (96.6%) • 10 confirmed cases • 1 deceased, four being treated, five in home isolation North Carolina (as of 5:30 a.m. April 13) • 4,816 cases, 86 deaths • 63,388 tests completed • 313 people hospitalized

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

