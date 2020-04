Another case of the virus has been identified in Richmond County, bringing the county’s total to eight as of 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, according to the Richmond County Health Department.

This patient is currently under home isolation. There are now six patients under home isolation, one hospitalized and one deceased. Richmond County has tested 318 people for the virus with 305 results returned (95.9%).

We are providing daily updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Richmond County.

