Tree decorated in support of country

ROCKINGHAM — The tree on U.S. 220 North, which has been decorated for Christmas the last two years by an anonymous resident, has been decorated again — this time in red, white and blue to show support for the country as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an anonymous letter to the Daily Journal, the person behind the tree said they hope people will see it as a “distraction from our collective thoughts of the day.”

“I dare say that none of us could have ever imagined our country would be where it is at at this moment. I can also say that we are a driven people. We will come back from these trying days bigger and better,” they wrote.

The tree, a cedar, is located on the right shoulder of U.S. 220 North just past Metropol’s Statuary. It is now wrapped with shimmering blue tinsel and is dotted with red and white-striped stars. The anonymous resident recalled the trials the country has been through, and urged people to stand together.

“We have stood as one when it looked like all hope was lost, but it was not. We work and fight as one, then and now. We can not lose hope, for hope is all we have at this time,” the letter continues. “We are all in this together. Let the spirit of this nation come out. Help one another. Give to those that truly do need help. Again, we are a strong people, from all backgrounds. We cannot stand divided, we can only stand united as one. God bless this nation and all of it’s people.”

Brandon Tester | Daily Journal The tree, a cedar, is located on the right shoulder of U.S. 220 North just past Metropol's Statuary.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

