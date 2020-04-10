Richmond County COVID-19 patient dies

ROCKINGHAM — One of Richmond County’s residents who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away Friday morning.

The patient was being hospitalized outside of Richmond County. The deceased was one of the five COVID-19 patients identified earlier this week by the Richmond County Health Department.

The Health Department is not releasing the name of the deceased.

“Please join us in our sympathy for the family and friends of this resident of Richmond County during this most difficult time,” the Health Director Tommy Jarrell wrote in a statement.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, Richmond County has seven laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, which includes two new cases since Thursday. One of these patients remains hospitalized, and five of them are under home isolation.

By the most recent count, Richmond County has test 309 residents and 283 results have been received. After weeks of being the lone hold out in the region without a case of the virus, Richmond County identified its first case on Monday. On Tuesday, there was another, and then three were identified on Wednesday.

Jarrell reminded people to maintain social distancing during Easter festivities.

“With the upcoming Easter weekend, family and friends are highly encouraged to refrain from large gatherings (more than 10) due to the easy spread of this virus,” Jarrell said. “Hopefully, we can all resume our much needed time with our family and friends soon.”

Individuals should be referred by their primary healthcare provider, Health Department, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 910-417-4947 for COVID-19 testing. The Richmond County site for mobile testing is located at the former Sandhills Regional Hospital on Highway 74 in Hamlet. This site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The COVID-19 hotline (910-417-4947) is available for information seven days a week, until further notice, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

