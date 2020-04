ROCKINGHAM — Because rain is in Sunday’s forecast, Place of Grace Campus will hold its drive-in Easter services on Saturday morning.

The baseball field on the Place of Grace property will be the location of two services on Saturday. There’ll be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., followed by another service at 11 a.m. Parishioners can drive onto the field or sit outside the fence. There will be live music at the services.