Workers prepare 27,000 meals for Richmond County students

ROCKINGHAM — At East Rockingham Elementary School, Richmond County Schools child nutrition staff members were hard at work Wednesday night packaging approximately 27,000 meals that were distributed to students on Thursday. The meals are intended to get students through spring break next week.

East Rockingham served as the primary packaging and distribution center for the school system. Each child received 10 meals — five breakfasts and five lunches, according to Lois Hood, the schools’ child nutrition director.

“We’re trying to keep the kids fed, realizing that a lot of parents aren’t working, and some of them don’t have access to food. We’re just trying to make sure the kids have a nutritious meal at home,” Hood said.

The school system has been providing approximately 5,150 free meals per day; 27,000 is enough to last all of next week.

Procuring food for the spring break meals wasn’t easy. Hood said the system had to send maintenance workers up to Raleigh on Wednesday to pick up food from Sysco, a multinational food distributor that serves the county’s schools. The food was originally going to be delivered by Sysco employees, but complications from the COVID-19 pandemic made that infeasible.

The maintenance workers returned to East Rockingham with the food on Wednesday night, and staff members quickly started putting meals together, working well into the night.

Food delivery buses departed from East Rockingham Elementary and Washington Street Elementary. Twenty buses were based at East Rockingham, and 13 were based at Washington Street.

Spring Break will begin on Friday, April 10 and remote learning will resume on Monday, April 20.

On April 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. the community will also be able to pick up food at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham. Superintendent Jeff Maples drafted the church to support the effort to give bus drivers and child nutrition staff, who have put together thousands of meals for students during this period.

Each bag of food will cost between $8 to $10. Five meals will be included in each bag. Our Daily Bread is supplying the food through the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

First United Methodist is committing $2,000 to kickstart the project. Pastor Allen Bingham is asking members of the community to consider adopting a child — or children — by sending in a donation to the church. Donations need to be marked “For the Children.”

First United Methodist is located at 410 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. Bingham can be contacted by phone at910-420-0759 or by email at [email protected]

Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal East Rockingham Elementary served as the packaging and distribution center for 27,000 spring break meals that were delivered to Richmond County students Thursday.