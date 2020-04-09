Three new COVID-19 cases in Richmond County, total now five

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to five cases as of Thursday morning, the Health Department announced.

These three cases are believed to be due to community spread, meaning officials do not know how the individuals contracted the virus. Two of the individuals with the virus have been hospitalized, while the other three are in home quarantine, according to the Health Department.

“The Richmond County Health Department is encouraging everyone, especially with the upcoming Easter weekend, to avoid any gathering exceeding 10 or more people and to practice social distancing (6 feet) when together with other individuals,” said Health Director Tommy Jarrell in a press release. “In addition, everyone should wash hands very frequently throughout the day, use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching the face with hands. Let’s all look forward to our return to family and friend get-to-gathers once we are past this crisis.”

This is a developing story.

