RCC’s nursing program paves way for future CNAs

Courtesy photo Leah Grooms, Allied Health Program coordinator pins a recent nursing assistant graduate. Courtesy photo Leah Grooms, Allied Health Program coordinator pins a recent nursing assistant graduate.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College’s Nursing Assistant program trains and prepares students to sit for the state exam and become a Certified Nurse Assistant. CNAs provide basic patient care under the direction of nursing staff.

The CNA training program is available in day, evening or hybrid class options for your convenience and offered through both the curriculum and continuing education. This course prepares students to successfully complete the state approved exam and become listed on the North Carolina Nurse Aide Registry.

About the course

The course is 160 hours and includes instructor lectures, videos, in-class simulation and hands-on learning. Students must successfully complete the theory and lab portion before moving on to the clinical setting. In lab, the students do a lot of hands-on activities involving their peers and simulation manikins. Students will learn proper techniques and best practices for providing safe, quality and competent care. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to take the state exam through Pearson VUE for listing and certification with the state of North Carolina. CNAs are qualified for employment in long-term care facilities, assisting living facilities, hospitals, home care agencies, hospice and doctor’s offices. CNAs perform duties such as feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, and basic patient care.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing assistants are in need all over the U.S., and demand is projected to grow 9 percent over the next 10 years. Within a 50-mile radius of Hamlet there are 1,686 job openings annually.

“Nurse assistants are the backbone of healthcare, they are primary care givers,” said Shelia Adams, Pre-Nursing Program Coordinator at RichmondCC. “Nurses rely on CNAs; their eyes and ears are important in the healthcare field as being the direct healthcare worker for patients.”

Nursing Assistant II Program

Richmond Community College will introduce thee Nursing Assistant II program beginning fall semester 2020. This course is 160-hour state approved course which teaches nursing skills to students in accordance with the North Carolina board of Nursing. Class topics include oxygen therapy, suctioning, sterile dressing changes, IV fluid assistive activities, ostomy care, gastrostomy/nasogastric feedings, and urinary catheterizations.

Additional topics are the knowledge of safety, infection control, and sterile procedures are emphasized. Upon successful course completion, the student is eligible to apply for listing as a Nurse Aide II by the North Carolina Board of Nursing.

“Becoming a certified CNA I allows an individual an opportunity to assist those in need with activities of daily living. These skills include but are not limited to; bathing, dressing, transferring, ambulating, feeding, oral care, obtaining vital signs, offering physical, mental, emotional and spiritual support,” said Leah Grooms, Allied Health Program coordinator for the Workforce & Economic Development Division. “As a CNA II, one can continue to serve in these capacities but they learn advanced skills necessary for more acute care and make themselves more marketable, and employers will pay more for their skills.”

Students eligible to enroll in the Nursing Assistant II program, must be certified as a Nursing Assistant I and listed on the North Carolina Department of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide Registry with no discrepancies.

A certified nurse assistant is an opportunity to become a caregiver and assist patients with daily living activities or a stepping stone to enrolling in RichmondCC’s Licensed Practical or Associate Degree Nursing programs.

For information on RichmondCC’s Nursing Assistance Program I & II, contact Leah Grooms, at 910-410-1833 or [email protected] or Shelia Adams, at 910-410-1891 or [email protected]

