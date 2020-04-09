Schools adjust requirements for students due to closure

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Superintendent Jeff Maples is the lone person on the dais at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday while the other members are participating through Zoom. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Superintendent Jeff Maples is the lone person on the dais at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday while the other members are participating through Zoom.

HAMLET — High school seniors who were passing their classes as of March 13 will be given a passing credit and those who were not will be given opportunities to pass as the school system works to keep students on track despite schools closing last month.

Additionally, all testing and accountability measures — including EOGs, EOCs, and teacher evaluations — scheduled for the remainder of this academic year have been suspended. Report cards will not go out, either.

Richmond County Schools is focusing its remote learning efforts with seniors on fulfilling graduation requirements, while for other grade levels they are prioritizing meaningful feedback and limiting stress. No grades on remote learning assignments during this period that would hurt a student’s academic standing will count, but grades that will help their standing will count.

For high school seniors who were not passing as of March 13, there are several options for them to reach that mark. Those options are: completing assignments through remote learning, enrolling in a Virtual Public School for the needed courses, participating in credit recovery for instructional topics covered through March 13, and passing a final locally-developed assessment on topics covered through March 13.

Fall grades will count towards students’ GPA, while students will receive a pass or withdrawal for spring courses. Spring performance will not factor into GPA, according to a letter from the school system to seniors.

The Richmond County Board of Education on Tuesday voted to allow graduating seniors to graduate with the minimum requirement of 22 credits, rather than their original requirement of 28 credits. These 22 credits relate to core classes, and the six credits no longer required apply to their electives, according to Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Board Member Pat Campbell asked Smith what incentive the seniors who are already passing would have to continue participating in remote classes. Smith replied that, in the event of school resuming like normal on May 15, the students will have wanted to have kept up with their school work.

“We tell them at this point you are learning for the sake of learning so continue on and hope that we come back May 15 and then we just jump right back in there,” Smith said.

Board Member Joe Richardson said he had heard of teachers — who found out about this policy change through the Department of Public Instruction — telling seniors who are passing that they didn’t have to do any work. Board Member Ronald Tillman added that it may have been smarter to tell students in May that they would pass if they were passing as of March 13.

Smith reiterated that the students may draw that conclusion, but that the school system still encourages them to continue on their academic pathway.

Remote learning for grades K-5 will focus on keeping students engaged with feedback on learning packets and other methods rather than assigning grades. Teachers are sending out surveys asking questions like “How are you doing today?” and “What’s your favorite part of this activity?” to help keep students engaged, according to Smith.

For grades 6-11, teachers can assign grades so long as they do not negatively impact the students.

For dual-enrolled seniors

The state wants seniors who are enrolled in community college courses to be able to complete their Career and College Promise courses within the current term. The following is an excerpt from the letter RCS sent out to seniors regarding dual enrollment.

1) Dually enrolled seniors that are able to complete the course will:

• Earn a PC-19 on their high school transcript and

• Earn the actual college course grade on their college transcript.

• Any student that was not passing the college course prior to March 13 will receive a WC-19 on their high school transcript and their earned grade on the college transcript.

2) Should a dually enrolled senior be unable to complete currently enrolled college courses:

• RCC will withdraw the student from the course.

• If the course is a graduation requirement and the student had a passing grade as of March 13, Richmond County Schools will enroll the senior in the corresponding high school course and give the student a grade of pass (PC-19) for the high school transcript.

• If the student is not passing the college course needed for graduation as of March 13, the students will be enrolled in the equivalent high school course and provided the opportunity to earn a passing credit through remote learning, NCVPS, credit recovery, or be given a locally developed assessment aligned to instructional topics covered through March 13.

• If the community college course is not a graduation requirement, the student will be withdrawn from the course (WC-19) with no negative impact.

Graduation

The school system has not made a decision on graduation at this point.

“We’re keeping all options open at this point,” said Superintendent Jeff Maples. “Right now, things change weekly so it’s hard to plan out too far but we’re keeping all options open — we want to recognize our seniors any way we can.”

Maples added that he has been in discussions with Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler on what can be done to recognize graduating seniors without violating social distancing rules.

Graduation would be June 12, if the year were continuing as planned.

Spring Break

Spring Break will begin on Friday, April 10. No remote learning will be held during this period, and will resume on Monday, April 20.

On Thursday, April 9, RCS will deliver five days-worth of pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches for students to eat over the break. Parents can also pick up those meals at Monroe Avenue Elementary, West Rockingham Elementary, L.J. Bell Elementary, Hamlet Middle School, Cordova Middle School, Ellerbe Middle School and Ninth Grade Academy.

On April 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. the community will also be able to pick up food at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham. Maples drafted the church to support the effort to give bus drivers and child nutrition staff who have put together thousands of meals for students during this period.

Each bag of food will cost between $8 to $10. Five meals will be included in each bag. Our Daily Bread is supplying the food through the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

First United Methodist is committing $2,000 to kickstart the project. Pastor Allen Bingham is asking members of the community to consider adopting a child — or children — by sending in a donation to the church. Donations need to be marked “For the Children.”

First United Methodist is located at 410 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. Bingham can be contacted by phone at910-420-0759 or by email at [email protected]

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Superintendent Jeff Maples is the lone person on the dais at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday while the other members are participating through Zoom. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SchoolBoard4_8web-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Superintendent Jeff Maples is the lone person on the dais at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday while the other members are participating through Zoom.

School system urges students to learn from home

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]