Rockingham man charged with murder

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with murder.

Patrick Ryan Grant, 22, of Safie 3rd Street is accused of murdering John Louis Grant, 37, of Safie 3rd Street. Patrick Grant is charged with one felony count of murder and is held at the Richmond County Jail without a bond.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene following a report of an assault. John Grant was located inside a residence. EMS advised the victim was deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Grant’s body will be sent to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the official cause of death.

Major Jay Childers said no further information is known as of press time.

He was admitted to the jail at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Patrick Grant has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Court records show Patrick Grant does have pending charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Childers said this charge stems from an incident that occurred more than a year ago.

