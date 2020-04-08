FirstHealth lights Christmas tree in support of medical workers

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond has lit up its Christmas lights on the roof of the Rockingham location as a show of support and encouragement to the health care workers fighting COVID-19. The former Sandhills Regional Medical Center has been converted into a drive-thru virus testing site, with workers adopting rigorous schedules to meet demands over the last several weeks. On Tuesday, the Council of State approved a lease to use the Medical Center in Hamlet to provide additional beds should other hospitals overflow with hospitalized patients. The Hamlet facility will be used to house non-acute and non-COVID-19 patients. The state will supply all staff, supplies and equipment in the event this step is necessary. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond has lit up its Christmas lights on the roof of the Rockingham location as a show of support and encouragement to the health care workers fighting COVID-19. The former Sandhills Regional Medical Center has been converted into a drive-thru virus testing site, with workers adopting rigorous schedules to meet demands over the last several weeks. On Tuesday, the Council of State approved a lease to use the Medical Center in Hamlet to provide additional beds should other hospitals overflow with hospitalized patients. The Hamlet facility will be used to house non-acute and non-COVID-19 patients. The state will supply all staff, supplies and equipment in the event this step is necessary.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond has lit up its Christmas lights on the roof of the Rockingham location as a show of support and encouragement to the health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The former Sandhills Regional Medical Center has been converted into a drive-thru virus testing site, with workers adopting rigorous schedules to meet demands over the last several weeks.

On Tuesday, the Council of State approved a lease to use the Medical Center in Hamlet to provide additional beds should other hospitals overflow with hospitalized patients. The Hamlet facility will be used to house non-acute and non-COVID-19 patients. The state will supply all staff, supplies and equipment in the event this step is necessary.