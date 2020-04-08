DPK offering ways to keep kids learning

Contributed photo DPK is updating an online learning space called Stay-at-Home Science while its physical locations are closed due to COVID-19. The page can be found here: Contributed photo DPK is updating an online learning space called Stay-at-Home Science while its physical locations are closed due to COVID-19. The page can be found here: www.discoveryplace.org/stay-at-home-science

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham is creating a online learning center with experiments, educational projects and activities to keep kids’ minds working while they’re at home due to the pandemic.

Stay-at-Home Science’s offerings include an introduction to 3D printing, instructions on how to build your own catapult, a family activity that teaches computational thinking, tips for homeschooling and more.

“Curiosity never rests – even when it must stay home – and our goal is to help you and your families better understand, apply and enjoy science in your adjusted lives,” reads the DPK website.

The Stay-at-Home Science page can be found at www.discoveryplace.org/stay-at-home-science.

DPK’s physical locations are closed until further notice due to the virus, according to Kristen Swing, director of communications for DPK-Rockingham.

“Right now, our efforts are focused on continuing to provide science learning opportunities to our community through our Stay-at-Home Science online content,” Swing said.

All staff at the Rockingham location were temporarily laid off last month. The reduced staff are maintaining digital offerings, caring for the museum’s animals and maintaining facilities, according to Swing.

“These individuals are the face of Discovery Place, bringing the wonders of science, technology, and nature to the public day in and day out,” Swing said. “Our hope is that when we emerge from this crisis, we will be able to ask all of these team members back to our organization as quickly as possible as we resume and rebuild our operations.”

DPK – Rockingham’s homeschooling tips

1. Do what works for you and your children.

2. Have a plan, or multiple plans. For some children, they can plan their own learning schedule.

3. Don’t go into packet panic. Packets are overwhelming for many. Take your child’s assignments and divide them up. For a week, just do assignments and observe your children. The second week, if your children have time-sensitive assignments, do those by the due date. Look through their work and pick the concept or assignments that they can complete easily. Put difficult or new concepts in another pile. Start working through the assignments that require your direct help. The easier or review concepts get put where the child can do them. This way, your time as a teacher is put to the best use, and your child doesn’t get frustrated having to tackle difficult or new concepts by him/herself.

4. Accommodate and take breaks. It is more than likely that your child will not be able to sit through 6 to 8 continuous hours of educational instruction. Homeschool is usually more focused because there’s only one child in the class. Make accommodations and take breaks! If the kids want to talk about rain cloud patterns in Asia for an hour, let them do it! They are learning all the time.

5. Accept that learning looks different right now. For essential employees who must work and then come home and teach, it’s okay. Most assignments will not take a traditional school day to complete. Please don’t feel like you need to do school every night. The important thing is that they learn, and they will. They’ll also enjoy spending time with you. It doesn’t matter how many hours of the day you spend schooling your child if they are learning. Do what works for your child. It will be different from everyone else. Different isn’t bad! This is a time to really get to explore how your child learns and what they find interesting.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

