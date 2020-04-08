County Crime Report

April 2

ELLERBE — At 1:10 p.m., deputies responded to Greene Cemetery following a report of a concrete bench stolen from the property. The bench is valued at $250. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

April 3

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive following a report of a suspect kicking in a door and stealing items. An iPhone valued at $900 and an HP laptop valued at $300 were the items stolen. The case is active.

April 4

ELLERBE — At 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Azalea Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence. James Edward Pankey, 56, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hatcher Road following a report of a suspect stealing two four-wheelers from a victim’s yard. One of the four wheelers was a black and yellow 2003 Honda 400EX valued at $2,000, and the other was a black and red 2007 Honda 400TRX Sport valued at $1,900. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM —At 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence following a report of two suspects attempting to break into the home. Kaleb Briggs, 20, was arrested and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of injury to real property. Darren Lamont Bostic, 27, is also listed as a suspect.

ELLERBE — At 8:10 a.m., deputies responded to The Berry Patch ice cream store on Cargo Road following a report of a suspect stealing a vehicle and several other items from the property. Brittany Nicole Wood, 25, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and or entering. Most of the stolen items — a yellow box truck, cantaloupe, a jar of jelly, squash, zucchini and two books — were recovered. A stolen cantaloupe was not recovered.

April 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mizpah Road following a report of a firearm missing from the home. The firearm was a silver .357-caliber semiautomatic pistol with a gold handle, valued at $700. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Shady Lane following a report of a blue pitbull stolen from the home. The case is active.

April 6

HAMLET — At 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spring Hill Church Road following a report of items stolen from the home. The items stolen were a $300 push mower, a $300 weed trimmer and a $100 bicycle. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dixie Trail Road following a report of a suspect entering the home without permission. Walter Ervin Chavis Jr., 48, is listed as a suspect. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Second Avenue Aleo following a report of a suspicious fire. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:12 a.m., deputies responded to a bank on Millstone Road following a report of money being taken from a bank account without permission. The amount of money was not specified. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect entering the residence and destroying evidence. Vinyl that was on the ceiling of the building was destroyed. Scott Eric Dent, 32, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest, destroying criminal evidence, assaulting a government official and injury to real property.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_police-lights.jpg