Experts on how to prioritize mental health during crisis

ROCKINGHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of Richmond County residents.

It’s easy to see why. With a stay-at-home order and social distancing mandates in place, people have been forced to change their lifestyles drastically over the last several weeks. And unemployment rates are skyrocketing, leaving thousand of people wondering how they’ll make ends meet in the near future.

Local mental health professionals have been helping people deal with the added stress from the crisis.

“Some of the biggest things I’ve seen are increases in anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Tonya Goodwin-Baldwin, a psychologist at Goodwin Psychological Services in Hamlet.

Kozma Hoskins McLean, of K.H. McLean Counseling Services in Laurinburg, said she’s noticed a similar trend.

“The anxiety is coming from the fear of going outside and not knowing if you’re coming in contact with the virus,” McLean said.

Isolation, uncertainty about the future and financial issues are some of the triggers of depression, McLean said.

In order to address those issues, counselors have been holding virtual sessions with their clients. Virtual meetings come with their own set of challenges, but they provide a safe alternative for clients to get the care they need when they need it.

“Your hours aren’t just business hours anymore,” said Leslie Richardson, a counselor at Un-Bound Counseling Services in Rockingham. “You’re there whenever they need you.”

Mental health counselors are encouraging clients to maintain as much normalcy in the their daily routines as possible.

“Structure and routine is a big thing,” Goodwin said. “Continue your routine as much as you can.”

Socializing is an important part of that. Several local counselors said people should be utilizing electronic resources to communicate with relatives and loved ones — whether it’s a phone call, a FaceTime call or a messaging service.

Those interactions make a big difference in boosting morale.

“Isolation can cause more anxiety and depression,” Goodwin said.

Richardson recommends spending time outdoors exercising, gardening or doing other outdoor activities. That’ll boost Vitamin D levels, which helps regulate your mood.

“If your Vitamin D level lowers, it can bring an onset of depression and anxiety,” Richardson said.

“If you’re not able to do that, just sitting outside is important,” she said.

It is also important for individuals to look for mental health warning signs in themselves and in others. Those signs include changes in mood, not wanting to get out of bed, paranoia and anything else that’s out of the ordinary.

“We want to be mindful that everyone is going through this,” Richardson said.

