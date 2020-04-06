State orders hold on jail inmate transfers to prison

File photo There are four Richmond County Jail inmates whose transfers to state prison have been put on hold for two weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. File photo There are four Richmond County Jail inmates whose transfers to state prison have been put on hold for two weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

ROCKINGHAM — Four jail inmates scheduled to be transferred from the Richmond County Jail to prison over the next two weeks will be delayed following an order from the state telling prisons not to accept new offenders for two weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, the North Carolina Division of Prisons will not accept offenders from county jails and will dramatically reduce the transfers of offenders within prisons for the next 14 days. Sheriff James Clemmons confirmed Monday that this order will impact four inmates who were to be transferred to prison over the next two weeks, though he did not disclose which inmates or what their charges are.

Clemmons said this order does not impact the population of the Richmond County Jail in any other way.

“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, in a press release. “It has gotten into three of our prisons and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”

During this two-week period, offenders will continue to be transferred if it is to comply with a court order, for medical or mental health reasons, for security purposes to address critical incidents within prisons, and to release those who have completed their prison sentence, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association has supported the order.

Seven prison inmates in North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week at Johnston, Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions. The state distributed face masks to all staff and offenders at these prisons, according to DPS.

The prison system implemented some changes to inmate transportation over the past month, including limiting transport to only new offenders to the prison system, court-ordered, high priority and health care movements. All transported offenders have been getting medically screened both before and after getting on the transportation bus, according to DPS.

“We’re asking people to take heed of the governor’s (stay-at-home) order, protect yourselves and if at all possible remain home during this period of time,” Clemmons said. “The longer we take heed hopefully we’ll be better off down the road. The chances are this will linger longer if not.”

