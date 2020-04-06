Richmond County reports first COVID-19 case

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Health Department reported Monday morning.

The results were received late Sunday evening. The person is believed to be have contracted the virus during travel related to work.

“In this instance, work is unrelated to any business in Richmond County,” read a statement from the Richmond County Health Department.

The person who tested positive and their household members are now in “home isolation,” according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

This is the first laboratory-confirmed case, meaning that it’s only the first that has been tested and returned positive and thus does not necessarily represent the total number of cases in the county.

Asked if this new case changes the restrictions in place for county residents, Jarrell said, “No further restrictions are in place beyond what is already out there.”

“In order to minimize the spread of COVID 19 within our county, the Richmond County Health Department encourages everyone to follow Governor Cooper’s order to Stay at Home, unless attending to essential business and to practice social distancing when it is necessary to leave our homes,” Jarrell said in a statement.

Richmond County has tested 245 people and returned 229 results, or 93.5% of the total tests. The county has seen a steady increase in the return of results. The results lagged to as low as 32% of tests done as of March 25, and since the 30th have been above 50%.

The amounts of results returned jumped 12.2% from April 2 to April 3, and jumped 15.8% from April 3 to April 6.

Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for the hospital, said last week of this trend, “We are getting more tests back as labs are catching up on the backlog.”

Person contracted virus at work outside county

