Church to distribute food to kids

File photo Richmond County Schools has drafted a local church to provide meals during the week of Spring Break. File photo Richmond County Schools has drafted a local church to provide meals during the week of Spring Break.

ROCKINGHAM — First United Methodist Church of Rockingham will distribute bags of food to local children on April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church’s parking lot.

The “For the Children Project” is a partnership between Our Daily Bread, United Way of Richmond County and Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy. The initiative began at the request of Jeff Maples, superintendent of Richmond County Schools, who wanted to give a break to the school system’s bus drivers who have been delivering food to students who have been kept at home due to the threat of COVID-19.

“Dr. Maples wants to make sure the children can still find some food the week after Easter,” said Pastor Allen Bingham of First United Methodist.

Each bag of food will cost between $8 to $10. Five meals will be included in each bag. Our Daily Bread is supplying the food through the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

First United Methodist is committing $2,000 to kickstart the project. Pastor Allen Bingham is asking members of the community to consider adopting a child — or children — by sending in a donation to the church. Donations need to be marked “For the Children.”

“This is a great opportunity to serve the least of these, Jesus’ sisters and brothers, in a time of crisis,” Bingham wrote in an email.

A donation of $10 is enough to cover one child. Donations can be sent to Our Daily Bread at P.O. Box 743, Rockingham, N.C., 28380. Contributions can also be submitted online through United Way of Richmond County’s website, http://www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net/

First United Methodist is located at 410 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. Bingham can be contacted by phone at910-420-0759 or by email at [email protected]

Pastor Steve Crews of Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy is collecting for Backpack Pals. To contribute, contact Crews at 910-334-1009.

Gavin Stone contributed to this report.

File photo Richmond County Schools has drafted a local church to provide meals during the week of Spring Break. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_MealSite.jpg File photo Richmond County Schools has drafted a local church to provide meals during the week of Spring Break.

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.