EMS takes extra precautions due to virus

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s 9-1-1 dispatchers and EMS personnel have enacted new protocols over the last month to protect the public and themselves from COVID-19.

Emergency Services has been operating under the state’s Emerging Infectious Disease protocol since Feb. 25. These procedures are updated by the North Carolina Office of EMS throughout the crisis. So far, two new questions have been added to dispatchers’ normal 9-1-1 call process: “Is there any fever or respiratory symptoms?” and “Does the patient have difficulty speaking between breaths or flu-like symptoms?” according to Director of Richmond County Emergency Services Donna Wright.

“Based on ‘yes’ responses to those questions, we are looking for other prominent complaints such as difficulty breathing, flu like symptoms, cough, fever, chills, sweats, chest pains, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, fatigue, muscle aches, headache and vomiting,” Wright explained. “The impacts to the response may mean that volunteer rescue squads would not be dispatched in order to keep potential exposures down with our first responders.”

Wright added that these protocols were also used during the SARs outbreak. By identifying whether the patients meet these criteria, this allows parademics to better prepare for the scenario they’re walking into, as well as hospital staff to prepare for the ambulance to arrive.

“Our 9-1-1 telecommunicators, first responders, EMS system and our hospital system are all in this together and work as a team to serve our community,” Wright said. “It all begins with the 9-1-1 call (and continues) until the patient is discharged from the health care system.”

FirstHealth EMS Director Buddy Williams said that paramedics must don a protective gown, gloves, and a medical mask with an added visor before getting to a scene where a person is exhibiting possible symptoms of coronavirus, which he said takes “a little longer” than a normal response.

All paramedics must where masks to all calls, and the patient gets a mask too, according to Jill Mooring, a shift supervisor with FirstHealth EMS.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a knife in your foot, you’re getting a mask,” Mooring said.

These added garments, or Personal Protective Equipement (PPE), are then properly disposed of. If the patient has a temperature of 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, the ambulance must be sprayed down by a company that contracts with FirstHealth out of Aberdeen before it can be used on another call. In addition to travel time, the truck must sit for 10 minutes after being sprayed, according to Williams.

If for any reason the 9-1-1 caller was incorrect in their answers to the dispatcher and there is someone on the scene showing symptoms, EMS must exit the residence or scene, put on their PPE in the ambulance, and then continue on, Williams said.

“It’s so chaotic sometimes so we just have to be aware and protect ourselves and others,” Williams said. “We can’t do our job if we have stay away from people.”

More equipment, cleaning procedures due to virus

