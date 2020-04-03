Making the most of time indoors

Contributed photo Sally Cullie does some spring cleaning while under the stay-at-home order. Contributed photo Sally Cullie does some spring cleaning while under the stay-at-home order. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks.

ROCKINGHAM — How are you keeping yourself busy while staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Richmond County residents recently answered that question on social media. Some individuals have taken advantage of the extra time to tackle household projects and chores, while others have focused on resting and recharging.

And several of them are finding ways to work from home. In many cases, that requires some creativity.

Glenn Morgan, also known as DJ Glenn Doe, is still throwing parties and playing music — but it all happens online. Morgan streams live shows through his Facebook page. Morgan is also working at a body shop to make ends meet.

“It’s sad,” Morgan said, “because of the virus that’s going around all the venues are closed and everybody’s just stuck at home … but on a brighter note though it does give you more family time and all that good stuff.”

Teresa Casulla Maples is also working online. She hosts virtual parties where she sells Pampered Chef kitchen products. She said those products are in demand because more people are choosing to go with home-cooked meals while abiding by the statewide stay-at-home order.

Kelly Young and Justin Covington each made to-do lists they’re working on while staying at home. Young’s list includes organizing family photos, cleaning up computer files, painting, getting some guitar practice in, and reading and exercising. Covington’s list includes working on a new garden, downloading streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix, purchasing a bike, calling friends, exercising and praying.

Sallie Culley said she plans on doing a lot of cleaning, rearranging and sanitizing in her home.

“We have cleaned everything to protect against the virus and germs,” Culley said.

Brandon Thompson has been doing plenty of work around his house during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have rearranged the house 15 times since the lockdown started,” Thompson said. “But yeah, that is what keeps us busy.”

Nancy Little is using this time to focus on her faith.

“Reading my Bible and getting closer to God,” Little wrote. “When you travel a lot, you really don’t have time to read and meditate on God like you want to, so it’s a good thing for me! And getting the rest I need and just being home for a change!”

If you would like to be featured in the paper for finding a creative way to spend your time at home, tell us or send pictures via [email protected]

Contributed photo Sally Cullie does some spring cleaning while under the stay-at-home order. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SallyCullie-4.jpg Contributed photo Sally Cullie does some spring cleaning while under the stay-at-home order. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_KellyYoung3-4.jpg Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_KellyYoung4-4.jpg Contributed photo Kelly Young has gotten some painting done during her extra time indoors over the last few weeks. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DJglenn.jpg

Brandon Tester Staff Writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.