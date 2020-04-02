Rockingham cancels council meeting, closes city hall on Fridays

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham will implement new safety measures beginning April 6 in an effort to comply with the current stay-at-home order.

The city’s monthly meeting, which was scheduled for April 14, has been cancelled and all items of business will be on the agenda for the next meeting, which is planned for May 12.

City Hall will now be closed on Fridays to give employees three consecutive days at home each week, City Manager Monty Crump said in a statement. City Hall will be conducting all regular business from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday with the drive-thru window open to accept payments. All current building restrictions still in place.

Payments will also be accepted by mail, phone and drop box for after-hours payment. Credit and debit card fees will be waived.

Utility billing will continue normally, though under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, disconnections of service for non payment will be suspended until June 1, 2020 with no late fees during that period. Customers will still be responsible for paying their bills accrued during this period. The city will work with any effected customer to make adjusted payments for up to six months, according to Crump.

“It is currently projected that COVID-19 cases in North Carolina may peak around April 22, 2020. There is growing evidence nationwide that until a vaccine and accepted treatment therapies are in place social distancing obtained by adhering to stay in place orders are the most effective way to prevent/slow the spread of COVID-19,” Crump said. “Please make the decision to be a part of the solution, use common sense and always be mindful of the possible presence of COVID-19 in every aspect of life and act accordingly. Public compliance with stay-at-home orders are critical in keeping from overwhelming our health care system and compromising the safety and welfare of our frontline health care providers, first responders and other public servants.”

Other municipal operations

Permitting and building inspections will continue on the City Hall schedule and at the discretion of the building inspector or needs of a contractor or job site.

The city’s 24-hour municipal operations of the fire and police departments, water and wastewater treatment, remain on their normal schedules.

Public works and parks and recreation employees will continue to perform essential duties and then be allowed to go home. Public works staff will be available for after-hours issues. The city’s parks and recreation trails and open space areas will remain open so long as social distancing is maintained.

“It is essential that these critical infrastructure systems and those who run them remain in tact and they are depending on all of us to do our part. Their lives depend on it and so does yours,” Crump said. “It is the least that we can do for these courageous health care providers and first responders who are risking their personal welfare and lives every hour to serve you in this time of crisis.”

