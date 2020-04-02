Girl Scouts donating cookies to medical staff, first responders

Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at [email protected] Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at [email protected] Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at [email protected] Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at Contributed photos Girl Scout leaders dropped off cases of Girl Scout cookies to nursing homes, first responders and medical staff this week. Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at [email protected]

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s Girl Scout troops are donating cookies to nursing homes, first responders and local hospital staff as they grapple with the threat of coronavirus.

Those who buy cookies can pick which group gets them. Wendy Baxley Shepheard, troop leader of Troop 4372 in Ellerbe, said the donations would continue until Richmond County’s scouts’ cookie inventory is depleted.

“We spend each meeting not only teaching and encouraging our scouts to be their best but also teaching our scouts about putting others first,” Shepheard said. “Between service projects and daily living our girls are held to their promise and laws.”

The recipients so far have included Hamlet House Assisted Living, DaVita Dialysis Care, Richmond Pines Nursing Home, the Hamlet Fire Department, Ellerbe Fire Department, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockingham Fire Department.

Troops 4372, 1680, 543 and 80 are participating, according to Shepheard. Cookie season is January 11 through March 1, but the scouts have until June 1 to give out their cookies if they still have orders to fill and boxes on-hand.

The precautions for COVID-19 have hurt the Girl Scouts’ activities, which includes badge work, community service projects and educational trips.

“Typically you would see Girl Scouts out doing booths at local businesses with their cookies. Due to the corona virus we are unable to do this. All troops in the county are now sitting on cookies that have been paid for out of troop funds,” Shepheard said. “This takes away from what the girls could be doing with that money.

“So to help replenish our funds and to provide a community service we have chosen to use the cookies wisely,” she continued.

Those interested in donating can reach out to Wendy Baxley Shepheard on Facebook or via email at [email protected]

Treats support medical staff, first responders

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

