Zero virus cases, results catching up to tests done

File photo The COVID-19 hotline is available for information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The phone number is 910-417-4947. File photo The COVID-19 hotline is available for information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The phone number is 910-417-4947.

ROCKINGHAM — As of 2 p.m. April 1, Richmond County does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

There have been 201 people tested for the virus in the county, with 136 results returned. All have been negative. The county’s virus testing agencies, the Health Department and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, have increased the amount of test results they’ve received in relation to the number of people tested.

On March 25, only 32.1% of those tested had received results. As of April 1, 67.7% have received results. The vast majority of tests have been completed through FirstHealth, which sends tests off to a private lab and has access to more test kits. As of Monday, the Health Department had tested five people.

Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for the hospital, said, “We are getting more tests back as labs are catching up on the backlog.”

Sloan did not give specifics on whether there had been in a change made in what lab FirstHealth sends their tests off to.

“Our testing capabilities for COVID-19 continues to evolve as overall testing capacity by commercial laboratories is increasing,” Sloan said. “Like many areas in the country, we have experienced some delays in receiving test results. We continually work with our laboratory staff to identify additional testing capabilities and resources to work toward rapid test results.”

Health Director Tommy Jarrell said in an email Wednesday that the increase in speed of results could be a sign that labs are improving their services.

“I am hopeful this is an indication that labs are beginning to get a better handle on testing around the (country) especially as more lab entities are coming on board to offer testing as well,” Jarrell said.

Charlie Heeley said a loved one in Rockingham has waited nine days to receive results. That patient has been told it could now be between 10 and 14 days before they get results, according to Heeley.

“It’s probably nobody’s fault, but it is incredibly concerning that it might take nearly half a month for a person to know whether or not they had contracted the virus,” Heeley said in a social media post. “With test results delayed this long, it is impossible to get an accurate picture of the number of actual cases.”

A family member of someone who had been tested said they received their results on April 1 after first being tested March 19. Initially, the patient was told it would be three to five days for results to come in.

“After the fifth day he called everyday and kept being told it hadn’t been processed,” the family member said, who asked to remain anonymous. “During this time he has been out of work waiting on the results before he could go back.”

There have been 1,584 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, with 204 hospitalized as of Wednesday morning. Of these cases, 89% were males, and 43% of cases in the state were in individuals between the ages 25 and 49. According to the Health Department, 78% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred with people aged 65 and older.

Richmond County does not have a curfew, though the limit of 10 people for mass gatherings is still in effect. Essential employees do not need paperwork to travel to and from work.

The COVID-19 hotline is available for information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The phone number is 910-417-4947.

File photo The COVID-19 hotline is available for information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The phone number is 910-417-4947. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_CovidTest-2.jpg File photo The COVID-19 hotline is available for information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The phone number is 910-417-4947.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]