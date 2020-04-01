Local industry joins fight against COVID-19

Courtesy photo Kreativ Designs has been 3D-printing masks to be worn by EMTs during the COVID-19 pandemic. EMTs in Richmond County who are interested in ordering the masks can call Thompson at 910-817-9020, or Ransdell at 910-944-1516. Courtesy photo Kreativ Designs has been 3D-printing masks to be worn by EMTs during the COVID-19 pandemic. EMTs in Richmond County who are interested in ordering the masks can call Thompson at 910-817-9020, or Ransdell at 910-944-1516.

ROCKINGHAM — Some local companies have shifted their focus to producing supplies and sharing resources to be used in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve been producing essential products that’ll help workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

One of those manufacturers is Burlington Fabrics, a textile manufacturer with a plant in Rockingham. Burlington has been producing medical supplies — such as gowns, scrubs and lab coats — for decades. The company recently upped its production of barrier fabrics that help keep medical professionals safe when treating coronavirus patients.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burlington had 40 machines dedicated to the production of barrier fabrics. That number has jumped to 98.

“Our traditional apparel supply chain is shifting to realign manufacturing capabilities to help meet the critical demands of our medical professionals on the front lines,” said Nelson Bebo, Burlington’s vice president of sales, in a statement on the company’s website. “We have reallocated resources to support the evolving industry landscape and provide Maxima products to key retail, brand and governmental partners.”

Tim Thompson, owner of Kreativ Designs in Rockingham, said his business has been helping produce 3D-printed masks for medical professionals. Kreativ Designs is helping with a project started by Sam Ransdell at Burney True Value Hardware of Seven Lakes.

This week, Thompson has been using all of the materials he has on hand to print the masks at his facility. Production will pick up again when he receives a new batch of filaments on Friday. Those filaments, as well as parts like air filters and elastic bands, are being funded in part by monetary donations from the community. A link to donate can be found on Facebook here.

Thompson said his business — like many others — has suffered from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis, but he’s glad that he has an opportunity to help with a worthy cause while keeping his printers running.

“Everyone’s experiencing a loss of something,” Thompson said.

Volumetric Building Company, a manufacturing, construction and innovation group with a facility in Hamlet, is also taking initiative to help with relief efforts.

VBC is working with a group of more than 20 off-site manufacturers to create modular facilities — Supplemental Care Units — that can house thousands of COVID-19 patients.

“SCUs are designed to address the immediate need for quarantine, patient recovery, and care staff resting rooms that are able to be moved from city to city as the virus peaks and wanes, then can be permanently used as supportive housing after the crisis abates,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

Staying connected

Riverstreet Networks, a Wilkes Communications extension that provides internet services around the country, is sharing free WiFi hotspots throughout North Carolina. There are four hotspots in Richmond County: the Town of Norman building, 107 E. Moore St. in Norman; Electronics Service Co. at 1927 U.S. Highway 74 in Hamlet; RiverStreet Customer Service Office at 119 Sunset Ave. in Ellerbe; and Browder Park, located at 1311 Rockingham Road in Rockingham.

Each hotspot’s name is “RiverStreet Free WiFi”. The networks will be monitored for security purposes.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

