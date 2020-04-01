Regional News Briefs

County reports a third virus case

LUMBERTON — Another Robeson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count to three.

This older person visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and is hospitalized in that state, according to the Robeson County Department of Public Health.

The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure. The second case, which was reported March 24, was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive for the new coronavirus. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

The names of the three infected residents are not being released.

***

FNS recipients get an increase

RALEIGH — Current Food and Nutrition Services recipients in North Carolina will be receiving increased benefits in order to help them access food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services temporarily increases benefits for March and will do the same for April.

For example, a family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount.

***

Program takes meals to homes

LUMBERTON — Robeson County public school buses took to the streets Tuesday for what was the first day of delivering meals directly to the homes of students.

The deliveries were in response to communities where there were low response rates to the grab-and-go meals program established March 17 by the Public Schools of Robeson County. The school district opened meals sites at Fairmont, Lumberton, Lumberton Junior, Purnell, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools; and Long Branch, Southside-Ashpole and R.B. Dean/Townsend elementary schools.

***

Scotland Regional Hospice continues operating

LAURINBURG — While non-essential services in North Carolina have ceased after Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Monday, the executive director of Scotland Regional Hospice ensures that their services remain in operation.

“We share the community’s concerns regarding COVID-19, but we feel confident in our ability to provide uninterrupted care in a way that will minimize exposure to others,“ said Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice executive director. “We are fully operational in all services and continue to accept new referrals.”

Hospice services remain available 24/7 including nights and weekends, to residents of Scotland, Robeson, Hoke, and Richmond counties in North Carolina and Marlboro, Dillon, and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina.