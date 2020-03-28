FirstHealth disallows visitors, battles virus

HAMLET — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond will suspend access by visitors until further notice beginning Monday as pressure continues to grow on the medical community to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has yet to have a confirmed case in Richmond County.

There are exceptions to this new policy. Visitation will be allowed for patients nearing the end of life, one parent will be allowed to accompany pediatric patients, and one visitor can accompany patients for discharge, in the emergency department, outpatient area, and a surgery patient.

“Additionally, no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit until further notice. People who are over 65, pregnant or immuno-compromised are discouraged from visiting,” read a statement from the hospital. “All visitors and patients will be screened prior to entry into a FirstHealth hospital, and visitors should not visit our campuses if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, or if they have come in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.”

FirstHealth suspended additional non-time-sensitive surgeries last week, according to Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for the hospital. This does not impact surgeries that were already on the schedule.

As of 4 p.m. March 27, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Richmond County, according to the Richmond County Health Department. There have been 174 individuals tested for the virus with 74 results returned, all of which have been negative.

In addition to instituting a statewide stay-at-home order, Governor Roy Cooper has disallowed gatherings of more than 10 people, which includes church and funeral services. The stay-at-home order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30. Individuals will be allowed to leave their home for essential trips such as work, food, medicine, exercise and to help others, according to the Health Department.

FirstHealth continues to receive test kits through Richmond County Emergency Management and the state to be used in drive-thru testing, Sloan said. The drive-thru is coordinated through the hospital, RCEM and the Health Department, according to Sloan. The hospital has also received donations to support their efforts.

“We have great partnerships with our local business community and they have offered assistance to obtain or donate critical medical supplies such as personal protective equipment,” Sloan said. “The outpouring of donations and requests to assist from the community have been outstanding.”

The drive-thru is available by referral only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Sandhills Regional Hospital.

Sloan said staff are working to preserve their medical supplies.

“We are constantly monitoring our supply of personal protective equipment and medical supplies. Staff are actively practicing stewardship efforts to preserve critical hospital resources such as personal protective equipment,” she said.

Staff are also dealing with added child care needs. FirstHealth has developed an internal system to connect these staff members to resources that may be able to help meet those needs, according to Sloan.

Despite the heightened pressure, Sloan said the hospital is not in danger of shutting down due to loss of revenue while committing resources to those in need.

“These are extremely trying times for hospitals across our country as we are all in uncharted territory,” Sloan said. “We are committed to weathering this storm and fulfilling our core purpose to care for the people who depend on us.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_CovidTest.jpg

Hospital keeping up with demand

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

