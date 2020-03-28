Preaching to the cars: Churches find new ways to spread word

Contributed photo Pastor Elizabeth Polk of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Ellerbe First United Methodist Church gives a sermon to a congregation of cars on Sunday. Contributed photo Pastor Elizabeth Polk of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Ellerbe First United Methodist Church gives a sermon to a congregation of cars on Sunday.

ELLERBE — Churches of all denominations and churchgoers of all generations are pooling their knowledge and resources to continue to support each other during this challenging time for the country.

Closeness has become synonymous with danger as COVID-19 has spread — though it has still not reached Richmond County. Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned and so, to connect people, the faith community has turned to technology, whether it be livestreaming and social media, or even using cars as isolated pews to hold drive-in services.

Last Sunday, Elizabeth Polk, pastor of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Ellerbe First United Methodist Church, lead one of these drive-in services for the first time. She said they had 24 cars gathered within the sound of her voice, and had drawn in others who were just passing by.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Polk said. “We wanted to provide a venue where we can gather safely, where we can praise God and lift His song and share His word.”

The church is learning as it goes, she said. This coming Sunday, the speakers will have a stage to stand on, and next week Mt. Pleasant and EFUMC will launch websites for the first time.

“This is definitely opening opportunities and venues that we have not been engaged with in the past,” Polk said. Still, they have to remember those who either don’t have access to digital options or who simply aren’t as well versed as others.

At the Place of Grace Campus, the baseball field on their property was used to hold church services on Wednesday, and Pastor Gary Richardson said parishioners were welcome to drive up within earshot to hear his sermon and live music.

“We’re trying to be accessible,” Richardson said. “It’s a tough time. It’s unprecedented what we’re going through right now — we’re just trying to keep the doors open at least enough where we can be there for our community during these tough times.”

First United Methodist Church of Rockingham was already among the most technologically connected in the county, with regular radio broadcasts, livestreaming, videos of sermons posted online (on a week delay) — essentially all of their services, including choir, are available online. But now the Zoom video conferencing app has joined their repertoire.

Pastor Allen Bingham said that Zoom isn’t exactly viable to support their average 150-person congregation for regular services, calling it “the Brady Bunch on steroids” because of the amount of faces looking at you in from small squares. But its ability to break people into small “rooms” of a handful of people allows for bible study, sharing prayer requests, and other classes.

Bingham said that this week he saw a meme on social media that touched him in which introverts were encouraged to reach out to their “extroverted neighbors” who aren’t as used to this kind of lifestyle. He related this time to Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” painting in the Sistine Chapel in which he’s reaching out to God.

“(Technology) is letting us keep that sense of community. Where we’re at is that people feel alone, separated,” Bingham said. “We’re not wired for that, even the introverts.”

First Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe has a much smaller congregation, just under the 50-person limit, according to Pastor Stan Layton, so they’ve continued having Sunday services, while still being exceedingly careful.

“As Presbyterians, we believe that God is sovereign. He has all things under his control and we’re safe in his care so even though we go through difficult things in this life we are safe in his care no matter what happens,” Layton said.

First Presbyterian has made use a of a unique way to connect as many as 90 people, including nonmembers. Layton said One Call Now, which they typically only used to send out text blasts notifying members of cancellations or special meetings, can also allow him to send 120-second recordings.

He said he has been creating morning and evening devotions which are delivered to members like a voicemail and which are able to reach those who are homebound.

“It’s incredibly useful at this time,” Layton said. “We don’t have the capability to do virtual services as some churches are doing.”

Layton said this Sunday they are considering using their church’s chime system to project sermons and hymns to the community who can listen along from outside.

Polk said she’s heard from her congregation the growing fears for the vulnerable populations, the question: how do we love our neighbor when we are standing at a distance?

“Perhaps now standing at a distance is one of the greatest ways we can love our neighbor. It doesn’t mean we can’t offer a word of encouragement or a box of food,” Polk said. “Our doors are closed but our hands and hearts are not … God will make a way. Where there is necessity there is spirit and fired inspiration.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

