Gov. Cooper issues statewide stay-at-home order as NC coronavirus cases maintain high rate of increase

AP Photo Governor Roy Cooper at an earlier press conference. AP Photo Governor Roy Cooper at an earlier press conference.

The entire state of North Carolina has been ordered to shelter in place beginning Monday evening.

Governor Roy Cooper, in a press conference Friday afternoon, explained his reasoning for finally taking the stay at home order statewide.

“Our numbers continue to rise rapidly,” said Cooper. “To continue our aggressive fight, I’ve today signed a stay at home order for the entire state of North Carolina.”

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, but Cooper “urge you to start as soon as you possibly can. It’s what we must do to save lives.”

The order, which is enforceable by law, allows residents to leave their home for their “job, food, medicine, outdoor excercise and to help someone,” said the governor. “It bans gatherings of more than 10 people.”

The order also uses the social distancing recommendation of 6 feet.

Essential businesses will continue to be open, according to the order.

‘These are tough directives,” said Cooper, “but I need you to take them seriously.”

AP Photo Governor Roy Cooper at an earlier press conference. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_cooper-covid-presser-1024×571-8.jpg AP Photo Governor Roy Cooper at an earlier press conference.