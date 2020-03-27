Is your business still open? Let us know.

Three little words can have a positive effect upon an entire community: “We are open.” It’s a signal that life continues, despite whatever troubles we face.

Today, with stay-at-home orders in place across the country and as people struggle with how to maintain a semblance of normalcy, essential businesses — as deemed by state governments — remain open to serve the needs of their customers.

From banks to service stations, grocery stores to media, businesses continue to provide necessary products and services to our community.

Beginning today we want to publish a list of who is open, the services they offer, and the best way we can support their business efforts. If your business remains open, email us at [email protected] or let us know on The Richmond County Daily Journal Facebook page. We will add you to our list so our audience can support and be supported by you.

Restaurants currently offering take-out, curbside, delivery, and/or drive-thru services include:

• Arby’s – 910.895.8952

• Biscuitville – 910.997.7343

• Bojangles – 910.895.9320

• Captain D’s – 910.895.2600

• Convenience Corner – 910.582.2724

• Dairy Queen (Rockingham) – 910.895.5386

• Fatz Cafe – 910.582.4040

• Godfather’s Pizza – 910.895.5550

• Holiday Restaurant – 910.895.2315

• Hwy 55 – 910.582.8699

• Karen’s Taste of Home – 910.557.0102

• KFC – 910.895.9581

• La Cabana (Rockingham) – 910.410.9775

• La Cabana (Hamlet) – 910.557.1600

• Pattan’s Dowtown Grille – 910.895.8080

• Peking Wok – 910.582.3339

• Pizza Inn – 910.997.5696

• The Grille – 910.434.8486

• Zaxby’s – 910.205.8943

• The Spring House at Ellerbe Springs Inn – 910.652.5600

Others businesses that are open, according to Facebook users:

• Hardee’s (Hamlet)

• Marathon gas station

• Medical Center Pharmacy and Medical Park Pharmacy

• Vista Products

• Quik Chek

• Ned’s Jewelry & Loan

• Chiba Japanese Restaurant

• Caddys Chill & Grill

• Hamlet Hardware

• Save-A-Lot

• Food Lion

• Carolina Pest Management

• Domino’s Pizza

• Lowe’s

• Subway

