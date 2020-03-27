Daily Update

North Carolina has 763 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus based on presumed positive test results, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday morning. This represents an increase of 127 cases over Thursday’s totals.

Three North Carolina residents have now died of coronavirus-related illness, DHHS said.

More than 15,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed on North Carolina residents, according to DHHS. The actual total is difficult to determine because some private test providers have not consistently been reporting negative tests. Reporting positive test results is mandatory.

Three additional counties – Surry, Person and Greene – reported their first cases in Friday’s count. At this point, 61 of the state’s 100 counties have reported cases in their residents.

Counties with confirmed cases according to DHHS are, from west to east, Cherokee, Jackson, Transylvania, Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Burke, Watauga, Caldwell, Cleveland, Lincoln, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Surry, Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Davie, Rowan, Davidson, Stanly, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Moore, Scotland, Chatham, Alamance, Hoke, Lee, Orange, Harnett, Person, Durham, Robeson, Cumberland, Wake, Granville, Vance, Franklin, Brunswick, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, Nash, Wilson, Duplin, Northampton, New Hanover, Lenoir, Greene, Onslow, Pitt, Craven, Bertie, Beaufort, Hertford, Carteret and Pasquotank.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Thursday that it has asked the governor and the legislature for changes to several election laws and procedures in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The letter outlining the proposed changes, issued Thursday, is the first step in preparing the state for conducting elections during a pandemic. The board suggested most of the changes be made permanently.

The changes centered on making mail-in absentee voting more accessible, especially to elderly voters who often live in nursing or assisted-living homes and are at increased susceptibility to serious health complications associated with COVID-19.

The state board also requested changes to expand poll-worker recruitment, as the average poll worker in North Carolina is 70 years old. These include making Election Day a state holiday, or, at a minimum, providing paid leave for state and county employees who serve as poll workers, and increasing poll-worker pay above minimum wage.