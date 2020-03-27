County Crime Report

March 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to a convenience store on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s phone. A $500 iPhone was reported stolen. The case is active.

March 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:45 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Crestview Drive following a report of a subject obstructing an investigation and assaulting deputies. An unnamed 30-year-old individual is charged with assaulting a government official and resisting a public officer.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:52 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Whitney Lane following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s money. The victim reported $190 stolen. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

March 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:40 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a break-in of a vehicle and a camper to take items. Two bikes worth a total of $430, two audio speakers worth a total of $200, a Bluetooth alarm clock worth $75, two packets of bacon worth a total of $10, hot pockets, bread sticks and a $275 nail gun were reported stolen. Aaron Lee Meachum, 19, has been charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as one misdemeanor count of larceny in connection with the incident. Damon Jaquan McNair, 27, is listed as a suspect.

ELLERBE — At 6:45 p.m. deputies pulled over a suspect and charged them with possession of drugs on King Street. Reginald O’Niel Dunlap is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Deputies recovered 115 grams of marijuana and $1,569 in cash.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Street following a report of a break-in and items being stolen. The items reported stolen were a 42-inch flat screen worth $240, a $498 laptop and a $15 oscillating fan. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 a.m. deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect removing and damaging a victim’s property. A battery worth $100, two mufflers worth a total of $500 were stolen and damaged, and two car seats for children worth a total of $300 were stolen. The case is active.

March 22

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on McBride Road following a report of a suspect taking a 2-man deer stand worth $120. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9 p.m. deputies responded to a residence with an unlisted address following a report of a suspect stealing $200 worth of household goods. The case is active.

March 23

HAMLET — At 12 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of someone charging items to financial cards without permission. A bank card and a social security card were reported stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:20 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a suspect burglarizing the home. No items were reported stolen and no damage was reported. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Five Points Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and taking items. The victim reported $30 item, $40 in currency, and a $180 headset being stolen. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:10 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Pence Street following a report of a break-in. The items listed stolen were $1,000 in currency, $25 hair clippers, two Bose car speakers worth a total of $50, a 32-inch flat screen worth $100, a $20 pair of gold earrings, and three wrist watches worth a total of $50. Deputies recovered a compact brush and mirror, as well as a Seneca cigarette butt, from the scene. The case is active.

March 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of someone opening an unauthorized checking account in the victim’s name. The case is active.

March 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Dave Kings Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing items inside. A Bluetooth radio adapter valued at $30, a $5 pair of pliers and various documents were reported stolen.

