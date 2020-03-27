News Briefs

Prospect man

faces B&E charge

LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Wednesday for crimes he is accused of committing in Prospect.

Guy Graham, of Eddie Road, is charged with unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $25,500 secured bond.

“We are seeking leads into more cases as we suspect he is involved in more crime in the area, and seek the public’s assistance, especially in the Prospect community of the county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Anyone with information about break-ins in the Prospect Community should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

***

Man found dead in

tractor at recycling site

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a tractor at a North Carolina recycling site, but foul play is not suspected, police said.

High Point police said the facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock on Tuesday, but when he couldn’t make contact with the driver. he checked inside the cab and found Jerry Wayne McCuller, 66, of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday.

Matt Truitt, spokesman for the High Point Police Department, said investigators do not suspect foul play. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death, officials said.

***

High-speed crash

kills a city man

LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Lumberton man was killed in a single-vehicle high-speed accident Wednesday morning.

Jonnafer Chad Hunt Jr died after losing control of his 2013 Nissan while driving south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at a high rate of speed about 1:22 a.m. Investigating officers estimate Hunt was traveling at a speed of about 100 mph at the time of the crash.

There were no passengers in the vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Officer Cedrique Bridges at 910-671-3845.

***

Sheriff warns of

COVID-19 scams

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is warning senior citizens not to fall victim to a door-to-door scam related to COVID-19.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said there are scammers going door to door offering coronavirus testing kits in exchange for money in Robeson and surrounding counties. In one case, the kit cost an elderly person $50.

Scams should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at 855-408-1212.

