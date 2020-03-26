North Carolina coronavirus update for March 26, 2020

What you need to know:
- President Donald Trump and members of Congress have agreed on a $2 trillion relief package that will send payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and help small businesses.
- President Trump has approved North Carolina’s disaster declaration, the White House announced. Federal assistance has been ordered “to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease.” The request was submitted Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
- Fort Bragg officials will raise the Health Protection Condition on post to HPCON Charlie at noon. The heightened condition reflects the growing number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina, nationwide and in other countries with U.S. Army bases, officials said.
Because of the move, Womack Army Medical Center is prohibiting all visitors, although women in labor will be allowed one support person, officials said.
- At least 589 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus.Two deaths have been reported in the state.
- The city of Durham and Mecklenburg and Pitt counties have issued stay-at-home orders for their residents. Wake and Orange counties will issue similar orders on Thursday.
- All schools statewide are closed through May 15. Online learning and teaching is in place.
- Gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned in North Carolina, effectively closing movie theaters, gyms and fitness clubs, bowling alleys and sweepstakes parlors.Barbershops, salons and some other businesses also are closed by executive order.
- Businesses that remain open are encouraged to take the temperatures of all employees and customers before allowing them inside.
- The State Department has warned all U.S. citizens not to travel internationally.
- The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed one year, to summer 2021.
- A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE.